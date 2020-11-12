YMCA provides services to Haven of Hope

VW independent/submitted information

The YMCA and the Haven of Hope Shelter have partnered in a collaborative effort to meet the needs of those needing help the most in the Van Wert community. Local residents seeking shelter through the Haven of Hope will now have access to the YMCA at no cost.

Shown are Haven of Hope Executive Director Andy McMahon (left) and YMCA CEO Hugh Kocab. YMCA photo

The YMCA has a mission to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build a healthy spirit, mind and body for all people in our community.

“Collaborating with organization in our community that help those in need of support has always been part of the YMCA mission”, said YMCA CEO Hugh Kocab.

The YMCA outreach extends beyond the visible support and community impact. Behind the scenes, the YMCA serves over 20 non-profits in the community with free or reduced cost programming, provides free and low cost memberships to over 300 children and families each year, and has a strong commitment to both veterans and disabled veterans.

“In addition to helping residents of Haven of Hope, the YMCA also has a long relationship with Crisis Care,” added Kocab.

Crisis Care provides a safe haven for male and female victims of violence. The YMCA provides no cost anonymous memberships to residents/children of Crisis Care.

“All too often, life just happens around us and the most needed in the community are forgotten,” Kocab went on to say. “With collaborative efforts like the YMCA and Haven of Hope, and the YMCA and Crisis Care, we can assure that all members of our community have the opportunity to improve their quality of life.”

The YMCA is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way.