Crestview football awards

The Crestview football program concluded its season with head coach Jared Owens and his coaching staff recognizing the team’s accomplishments throughout the season. Football Scholar-Athletes include (above, row 1, left to right): Carson Kreischer, Trever Sheets, Ayden Lichtensteiger, Nick Helt, Hunter Rothgeb, Trevon Barton. Row 2: Mason Penix, Brody Brecht, Logan Gerardot, Landin Friemoth, Hunter Jones, Dalton Castle. Row 3: Ian Bailey, Noah Riggenbach, Donovan Wreath, Dylan Barricklow, Rontae Jackson, JT Mills. Football Special Awards (above, row 1, left to right): Carson Kreischer (NWC 1st Team Offense, NWC 2nd Team Defense, Captains Award), Trever Sheets (Pride Award), Ayden Lichtensteiger (NWC Honorable Mention, Pride Award), Logan Gerardot (NWC 1st Team Offense and Defense, Pride Award, Captains Award), Ian Bailey (NWC Honorable Mention Offense and Defense, Pride Award), Trevon Barton (NWC 1st Team Defense, Defensive Award). Row 2: Holden Thornell (Pride Award), Mason Penix (NWC Honorable Mention), Brody Brecht (NWC 1st Team Offense and Defense, Captains Award), Isaac Kline (Pride Award), Landin Friemoth (NWC 2nd Team, Pride Award), Dalton Castle (NWC Honorable Mention, Pride Award). Not pictured: Tanner Short (NWC 2nd Team Offense), Carson Hunter (NWC Honorable Mention DB), Kaden Bourelle-Kreischer (NWC Honorable Mention Specialist). Photos provided