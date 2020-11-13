Fern N. Walker

Fern M. Walker, 99, of Van Wert, passed away at 7:30 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

She was born December 4, 1920, in Harrison Township, Van Wert County, the daughter of William Henry and Ina Mae (Finkhousen) Lichtenberger, who both preceded her in death. On January 9, 1942, she married Herbert K. Walker, who passed away January 4, 1990.

Fern is survived by her children, Roger (Jo Ellyn) Walker of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Linda (Robert J.) Breese of Willshire, Suzanne (Dennis) Cox of Convoy, David (Holly) Walker of Brookfield, and Jeff Walker of North Fort Myers, Florida; nine grandchildren, Carla Walker, Kimberly Youtsey, Gregory Breese, Trisha Martin, Jennifer Calayo, Janette Griffith, Jason Cox, Jerod Cox, and Alex Walker; 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty; and one brother, Ray.

Siblings Mary, Lloyd, Kathryn, Lawrence, and Carl, and a grandson, Matthew Breese, also preceded her in death.

Fern retired from National Seal in Van Wert in the mid-1980s with over 35 years of service, on and off. She took time off when she had her children. When National Seal opened in 1942 she was one of the first hired. Those women working the factories during World War II were called “Rosie the Riveter.”

Fern attended Trinity United Methodist Church for over 50 years. She taught Sunday school, sang when younger, and enjoyed the services throughout her life. She lived a Christ-centered life.

She did enjoy camping and spending time with her family. She always had cats to entertain her and to take care of. She took her house duties very seriously and hardly ever sat down. The last few years of her life were spent doing word searches, painting crafts, and sewing.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, November 16, at Cowan and Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Rev. David To officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

There will be no public visitation because of the pandemic and immediate family only will be in attendance.

Preferred memorials: Trinity United Methodist Church in Van Wert.