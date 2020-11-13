OHSAA sets state title game schedule

VW independent sports/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the schedule for the football state championship games in Divisions II through VII, which will be played November 20-22 at Fortress Obetz in southeast Columbus.

The Division IV title game, which will pit the semifinal winner of Van Wert/Cincinnati Wyoming against the winner of Bloom-Carroll/Mentor Lake Catholic, will kick off at 12 p.m. Sunday, November 22.

The football state championships kick off Friday night (Nov. 13) when Pickerington Central faces Cincinnati St. Xavier at Fortress Obetz in the Division I state championship game.

2020 OHSAA Football State Championships Schedule

All Games at Fortress Obetz, Columbus

Friday, November 13 – Division I state championship, Pickerington Central vs. Cincinnati St. Xavier, 7 p.m.

Friday, November 20 – Division VII state championship, 2 p.m.

Friday, November 20 – Division II state championship, 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 21 – Division V state championship, 2 p.m.

Saturday, November 21 – Division III state championship, 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 22 – Division IV state championship, Noon

Sunday, November 22 – Division VI state championship, 5 p.m.

Tickets

The two competing schools in each game are provided with a specific number of tickets base on attendance limitations currently set by the Ohio Department of Health’s Sports Order due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which are at 15 percent of the permanent seating capacity, but no more than 1,500 spectators per game.

For the state championship games at Fortress Obetz, 1,500 spectators will be permitted, therefore both schools will receive 750 tickets. There will be no general admission public sale of tickets for the state semifinals or state championship games.