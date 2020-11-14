The Talleys, Trinity plan concert at TFC

VW independent/submitted information

Trinity Friends Church is excited to announce a very special concert on Friday, November 20, at 7 p.m. featuring Trinity and The Talleys. This is a rescheduled concert from a July concert that had to be canceled.

The Talleys are one of Christian music’s most beloved and respected families. Their commitment to excellence and creativity in music have been their trademark since their illustrious career began, and their clear communication of the gospel is a defining characteristic of a Talley concert.

The Talleys

The Talleys began in 1984 and enjoyed many years of success, including a Dove Award and numerous Singing News Fan awards. Following a three-year hiatus, the Talleys began performing together in 1996 with the current lineup of Roger, wife Debra, and daughter Lauren, and today the Talleys remain a mainstay of Christian music. The Talleys have enjoyed 11 No. 1 songs, and have received numerous Singing News Fan awards and Dove Award nominations. They are frequently recognized for their appearances on the Gaither Homecoming video series and concert tour, as well as “In Touch” with Dr. Charles Stanley and John Hagee Ministries. They have appeared on RFD-TV’s “The Music City Show,” and have toured overseas to Norway, Northern Ireland, Italy, and South Africa.

The Talleys consistently take their music with a message to hundreds of concert and church audiences of all sizes across America each year.

“It’s message music. When people hear our songs, we want them to clearly understand the gospel in the lyrics, and know that God really can make a difference in their lives,” says Lauren. “Whether we’re in front of thousands or in the local church on a Sunday, that message is the same.”

The Talleys are a self-described “normal family,” but whether they grace a concert hall, a church platform, or enjoy a ball game on TV at home, they are dedicated to God and family.

The Talleys have decided to retire from the road as a family group at the end of 2020. Roger will continue his work producing various artists and Lauren has launched a solo career. November 20 will be the last time the Talleys are in the area before their retirement.

Trinity is a regional music ministry based out of Van Wert that began in 1982. The current trio of Gary Adams, Cheryl Burk, and Kim Mason has been traveling and spreading God’s word together for 22 years. Their friendship with The Talleys goes back to the early 1990s, when Roger Talley began producing Trinity. Four of Trinity’s recordings “He’s the Reason We Sing”, “Embraced By the Father”, “Let His Light Shine”, and “Staying on the Right Track”, were produced by him. The two groups have shared the stage together many times over the last two decades and look forward to a wonderful night of Gospel music.

The concert will be held in the Family Life Center at Trinity Friends Church, 605 N. Franklin St., in Van Wert, which has ample room for social distancing. Face masks or face coverings are requested to be worn. The concert is free to the public and an offering will be taken.