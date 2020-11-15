Cougars win 28-20, will play for state title

PIQUA — Van Wert’s journey isn’t over yet.

The Cougars punched their ticket to the Division IV state championship game with a 28-20 semifinal win over Cincinnati Wyoming at Piqua’s Alexander Stadium on Saturday. Van Wert will play Mentor Lake Catholic for the state title at 12 p.m. Sunday at Fortress Obetz near Columbus.

“I’m so happy for our guys,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “They deserve this and they were so excited. It’s so neat to see them get this opportunity.”

The game was tied 14-14 when Wyoming’s CJ Hester intercepted Owen Treece midway through the third quarter, setting up an 11-play 50 yard drive that was capped off by a nine-yard touchdown pass from Brennan Pagan to Joop Mitchell on the first play of the fourth quarter. However, the extra point attempt by Spencer Gonzalez hit the right upright, then bounced off the crossbar without falling over, leaving the score at 20-14.

Van Wert (10-1) wasted no time answering with a go-ahead score.

After returning the kickoff to the Cougar 36, Owen Treece hit Maddix Crutchfield for gains of seven, six and five yards, then connected with Dru Johnson, who got to the sideline and outraced the Cowboys for a 46-yard touchdown. Damon McCracken then kicked the extra point, giving the Cougars their first lead of the night, 21-20. McCracken went on to finish 4-4 on PATs.

“Coach (Cole) Harting wanted to take what was open and it was there,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “I thought our guys did a great job blocking on the perimeter. We needed to get a drive going and pick up yards and I don’t know if we though it would be that quick.”

“Damon is 10-for-10 in his last ten kicks,” Recker added. “We’ve been working on it in practice and he’s been working on it outside of practice and he’s been money on the last 10.”

The two teams traded punts after that, then Wyoming (9-1) turned the ball over on downs, leading to a Treece 15-yard touchdown run with 45 seconds left. The Cowboys didn’t pursue Treece in hopes of getting the ball back for a potential game tying score. However, on Wyoming’s ensuing possession Connor Pratt intercepted Pagan to secure the victory.

“It was a different type of game than what we’ve usually had,” Recker said. “We didn’t complete big plays especially in the first half, but we did a good job not giving up the big play and eventually we got a stop.”

Van Wert opened the game with a 14-play drive, but it stalled at the Wyoming five yard line. The Cowboys then drove 95 yards in 14 plays and scored on an eight yard run by Pagan to go up 7-0 with 1:07 left in the first quarter. The drive included a 51-yard pass from Pagan to Joop Mitchell, who finished with eight receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown.

The Cougars came back with a 10-play drive and scored on Nate Jackson’s one yard touchdown run with 10:54 left in the second quarter. The drive featured two fourth down conversions – an eight-yard run by Treece and a 24-yard pass from Treece to Johnson.

Undaunted, the Cowboys drove 58 yards and scored on a three-yard run by Hester but once again, Van Wert answered with seven play drive that ended with Jackson’s one-yard scoring run that tied the game 14-14. The Cougars took advantage of two Wyoming penalties on the drive – a pass interference call and a face mask penalty.

Jackson finished game with nine carries for 31 yards and two touchdowns. Treece ran for 55 yards and a score and completed 13-of-22 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown. Johnson had three catches for 78 yards and a score.

Pagan was 16-of-30 for 189 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Hester, who entered the game with 1,060 yards rushing, was held to 52 yards on 25 carries.

“They matched up with us very well athletically,” Recker said of the Cowboys. “Their line was very similar, not very big but very athletic and very tough.”

Scoring summary

Van Wert 0 14 0 14 – 28

Wyoming 7 7 0 6 – 20

First quarter

WY – Brennan Pagan 8-yard run (Spencer Gonzalez kick)

Second quarter

VW – Nate Jackson 1-yard run (Damon McCracken kick)

WY – CJ Hester 3-yard run (Spencer Gonzalez kick)

VW – Nate Jackson 1-yard run (Damon McCracken kick)

Fourth quarter

WY – Brennan Pagan 9-yard pass to Joop Mitchell (kick failed)

VW – Owen Treece 46-yard pass to Dru Johnson (Damon McCracken kick)

VW – Owen Treece 15-yard run (Damon McCracken kick)