Donna Mae Webster

Donna Mae Webster, 91, of Monroeville, Indiana, and previously from Van Wert County, peacefully went to meet her Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 15, 2020.

Donna Mae Webster

She was born October 26, 1929, in Dayton (Montgomery County), the daughter of John Grant and Mary (Avant) Grant, who both preceded her in death. She was raised by her adoptive mother, Mildred (Stoffel) Bradford. Donna was united in marriage to Charles E. Webster on November 25, 1948, in Dixon, and he passed away November 16, 1997.

She was a 1948 graduate of North Side High School and was a member of Countryside Chapel Church in Convoy, where she was a Sunday school teacher for many years, teaching many different age groups. She also served on several different committees at the church.

Donna was employed as a telephone operator at General Telephone Company before her marriage to Charles. Following her marriage, she became involved on the family farm and raised her family, in addition to taking care of several members of her family over the years. She served 39 years on the Van Wert County Election Board, a feat of which she was very proud

Donna had many hobbies over her lifetime, including collecting dolls from the 1880s, quilting, reading, puzzles, drawings, oil painting, and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by two daughters, Martha (Gale) Rust of Roanoke, Indiana, and Lucinda “Cindy” (Jeffrey) Hoffman of Monroeville, Indiana; two sons, John (Sandy Marquardt) Webster and David (Deb) Webster, both of Convoy; eight grandchildren; 23 great- grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; and five stepgreat-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son, Richard Webster (in infancy) in 1965; one granddaughter, Laura Davis, in 2018; a great-great-granddaughter, Sara Walters, in 2008; and one step-grandson, Daniel Doctor, in 1988.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacob’s Chapel, in Monroeville, Indiana, with Pastor Harold Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Monroeville Memorial Cemetery.

Preferred memorials: Countryside Chapel United Methodist Church.