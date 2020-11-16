Fountain Park holiday ceremony canceled

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Service Club and Optimist Club of Van Wert, in conjunction with Historic Main Street Van Wert and the Van Wert City Parks Department, regretfully announce the cancelation of the Christmas at Fountain Park opening night festivities, slated to take place Wednesday, November 25.

After Governor Mike DeWine’s most recent announcements addressing the rapid spread of Covid-19, all groups agreed it was in the best interest of community members to cancel the festivities. Christmas at Fountain Park displays will be still be lit November 25 through January 2, 2021, from 6-10 p.m. (weather permitting).

All organizations involved extended their gratitude to the businesses and individuals who have made donations to support the maintenance and growth of Christmas at Fountain Park. It is through the generosity of donors and the hardworking volunteers that this event is made possible.

Mask wearing and social distancing is recommended. Christmas at Fountain Park is attended at the risk of the attendee. Van Wert Service Club, Optimist Club of Van Wert, Main Street Van Wert, and the Van Wert Parks Department are not liable for risk of exposure to viruses.

People should adhere to all state mandates and social distancing recommendations.