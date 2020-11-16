Owens, Bagley step down from coaching

CONVOY — The search will soon begin for two fall sports coaches at Crestview High School and the new coaches will have some big shoes to fill.

Head football coach Jared Owens and Jeff Bagley have turned in their respective resignations. Both were on Monday night’s Crestview Board of Education agenda, and both have enjoyed successful careers at the helm.

Jared Owens

Owens led the Knights for 10 seasons and compiled a record of 72-39.

“It has been a decision that was very difficult to make,” Owens said. “I love our program and the people associated with it. Crestview football has been a part of my identity for the better part of my life.”

“I will continue to wish the program all the best, but for me it came down to time,” Owens added. “I look forward to spending more time with my wife, Sara and my four children. They have been so supportive of me over my career, and I look forward to supporting them in their interests in the years to come.”

With Owens in charge, the Knights won two NWC co-championships and went to the playoffs seven times, including regional championship appearances in 2016 and 2018. In addition, he played quarterback for Crestview from 1999-2001, then played for Bluffton University from 2002-2006.

“I have been blessed with having the opportunity of being a part of so many great moments over the last 10 years,” Owens said. “I’m most proud of the culture of family that exists within our program. Some of my best decisions in my career were the people I asked to join my staff. My assistants, my middle school coaches and my volunteers were and still are the backbone of what we were trying to accomplish. They bought into our culture and reinforced it with our players daily.”

“Our players embraced it and created an atmosphere that is special and they created an atmosphere that people want to be a part of. Those relationships with my coaches and players is what I will miss the most. All of the experiences with all of my players and all of my coaches over my career were so rewarding for me. They gave me joy and memories I will enjoy for the rest of my life.”

Jeff Bagley

“The greatest gift my players give me is growing into valued adults. I take great pride in thinking I had a small part in that growth.”

Meanwhile, Bagley is stepping down after leading the cross country program for 35 years.

“I have always considered it a special privilege to teach and coach here at Crestview,” Bagley said. “I am thankful for the past and present Board of Education, administration, staff and coaches that I have worked with.”

During his tenure, Bagley’s boys’ teams won the Northwest Conference championship eight times, while the girls’ team won six NWC titles. He coached 13 boys’ teams to state, finishing in the top five six times, including a state runner-up finish in 1986, and five girls’ teams to state, including one top five finish.

“It has been a humbling experience to coach student-athletes that dedicated themselves to working hard and growing,” Bagley said. “They have taught me memorable life lessons. I have been blessed with a family that has always supported and encouraged me and I am truly thankful for them.”