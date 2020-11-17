By the numbers: Van Wert-Lake Catholic
Van Wert independent sports
Van Wert (10-1) and Mentor Lake Catholic (8-2) will square off in the Division IV state championship game at noon Sunday at Fortress Obetz, eight miles outside of Columbus.
Below is a statistical comparison of the two teams.
Team
Points scored per game: Van Wert 40.3; Lake Catholic 28.2
Points allowed per game: Van Wert 18.7; Lake Catholic 15.3
Rushing yards per game: Van Wert 157.6; Lake Catholic 257
Passing yards per game: Van Wert 268.7; Lake Catholic 129
Total yards per game: Van Wert: 426.3; Lake Catholic
Rushing yards allowed per game: Van Wert 121.7; Lake Catholic
Passing yards allowed per game: Van Wert 122.6; Lake Catholic
Total yards per game: Van Wert 244.3; Lake Catholic not available
Rushing
Van Wert: Owen Treece 179-968, 19 TDs; Nate Jackson 75-497, 10 TDs
Lake Catholic: Joe Malchesky 218-1,361, 12 TDs; Ryan Joy 87-530, 10 TDs
Passing
Van Wert: Owen Treece 208-304, 2825 yards, 34 TDs, 10 INTs
Lake Catholic: Joe Malchesky 79-141, 997 yards, 13 TDs, 1 INT
Receiving
Van Wert: Dru Johnson 51-1,193, 16 TDs; Nate Jackson 46-314, 7 TDs; Connor Pratt 43-692, 3 TDs; Maddix Crutchfield 31-313, 4 TDs; Ian Cowan 24-291, 2 TDs
Lake Catholic: Charlie Vincent 30-359, 6 TDs; Luke Rako 10-181, Ryan Globokar 9-119 1 TD
PATs
Van Wert: Damon McCracken 48-60
Lake Catholic: Information not available
