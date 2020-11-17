C’view hears financial info; coaches resign

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

CONVOY — Crestview’s five-year financial forecast shows an operating deficit in each year of the state-mandated projection, meaning expenditures are outpacing revenues.

That information was shared by District Treasurer Ashley Whetsel during Monday night’s short Crestview Local Board of Education meeting.

Crestview. Local Board of Education Vice President Lori Bittner (left) presents Board President John Auld with a plaque from the Ohio School Boards Association honoring him for 25 years of board service. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

“Once you get to years four and five, it’s anybody’s guess because there’s so much that can change between now and then, but the fact that we are deficit spending next year and the following year means we really should take a look at what we have going on,” Whetsel said. “It doesn’t mean we’re going into the red with our cash balance, it means we’re spending more than we’re bringing in and we can’t maintain that forever.”

“We’ve been fortunate to have a good revenue stream for the last several years and for the near future, but it’s not enough to sustain us as we’re seeing now,” she added. “It’s never a matter of if we’re going to need to increase our revenues and decrease our expenditures, but when.”

Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf told the board that she’s waiting to hear more details about the proposed Fair School Funding Plan, previously known as the Cupp-Patterson Plan, along with a plan by State Senator Matt Huffman.

“If I were a betting woman, I would say that it’s going to have a piece related to the voucher system,” Mollenkopf said of Huffman’s proposal. “I’m keeping an eye on that as well.”

Mollenkopf reminded board members that, next month, they’ll need to set a date and time for the January, 2021 organizational meeting and appoint a representative to the Vantage Career Center Board of Education. Lonnie Nedderman currently serves as the board’s Vantage representative and has already submitted an application to continue in that role.

Two longtime high school varsity coaches — Jared Owens (football) and Jeff Bagley (cross country) — are stepping down from their respective positions. Owens served as head football coach for 10 seasons and Bagley led the boys’ and girls’ cross country programs for 35 years. Full details can be found on the Sports page.

Board Vice President Lori Bittner presented Board President John Auld with an Ohio School Boards Association certificate as recognition for 25 years of service to the board.

In other business, the board approved an agreement with Crestview Driving School to use classrooms, along with a contract with Van Wert City Schools for itinerant teaching services. Board members also agreed to hire Danielle Ray as middle school track coach.

The board accepted an $1,800 donation from Bill McCoy for the girls’ basketball program and the transfer of $32,058 in coronavirus relief funds from Union Township.

The next regular meeting of the Crestview Local Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, December 14.