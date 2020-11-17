D-IV state title game: Cougars vs. Cougars

A most memorable 2020 football season will come to an end Sunday afternoon at Fortress Obetz, just outside of Columbus.

The Van Wert Cougars will try to end their season with a Division IV state championship against a team trying to re-establish past glory, the Mentor Lake Catholic Cougars. A title would be Van Wert’s first ever team championship, while Lake Catholic is seeking the school’s first football title since 2001.

Looking back at the first 11 games, Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said not only have his players handled the COVID-19 situation, they’ve remained focused on the task at hand each week.

“Our players have continued to be very humble and hungry,” Recker said. “They are excited about where we are at this point, but also understand that the work we put in doesn’t stop because of going to the next round. We talked early in the playoffs that we will have plenty of time after the season to look back and enjoy what we’ve accomplished, but right now we continue to look forward to what is ahead of us.”

While it may not have seemed like it at the time, Recker also noted that a Week No. 5 loss to Ottawa-Glandorf (35-34) served as a big turning point for the Cougars.

“We were getting away with things, both on the field and off the field, that we needed to adjust but because we were 4-0 at the time we kept things the same.” Recker explained. “The Ottawa-Glandorf game allowed us to really evaluate if we were meeting, practicing, preparing, and schematically doing everything in a way that gives us the best chance to win, so we made some adjustments to those things the following week, our players accepted those adjustments and continued to change their best each week.”

Second-year Mentor Lake Catholic head coach Marty Gibbons saw his team open the season with a 31-15 loss to Division V powerhouse Kirtland, a team that is 10-0 and will face Ironton for a state title. After that, the only other loss was to Walsh Jesuit, a Division II team that went on to finish 5-2.

“When I think back to Week No. 1 I didn’t know what type of season we would have if at all,” Gibbons stated. “However, we were hoping to be able to play, because we thought we had a special group of players that we enjoyed being around every day.”

As an independent, the Lake Catholic Cougars played a variety of Cleveland-area schools during the regular season and Gibbons agreed the schedule was challenging enough to help prepare his team for the postseason.

“Every team we played in our five regular season games made us better in some fashion,” Gibbons said. “Each team presented unique challenges that we needed to overcome.”

As expected, both coaches hold their opponent in high regard.

“Offensively, their quarterback is what makes them go,” Recker said of the Cougars from the east. “They use him in the run game quite a bit and he has a nice arm. They have some strong running backs and tight ends that they use in the run game as well. Their offensive line is good size but also moves very well. Their receivers have done a nice job catching the ball and getting yards after the catch.”

The quarterback is 6-1, 185 senior Joe Malchesky, who has rushed for 1,361 yards and 12 touchdowns on 218 carries and has completed 79-of-141 passes for 997 yards, 13 touchdowns and just one interception. Running back Ryan Joy (5-10, 215 senior) has 87 carries for 530 yards and 11 touchdowns, and receiver Charlie Vincent has 30 receptions for 359 yards and six touchdowns.

Linebacker Sim Taraska leads Lake Catholic’s defense wtih 96 tackles, while defensive tackle Jake Green has seven sacks. Defensive ends Brady Bowser and Jacob Owens each have recorded six sacks.

“Defensively, they execute their scheme very well,” Recker said. “Their defensive ends do a good job of forcing the run game outside. Their linebackers do a nice job of filling on runs and getting under intermediate routes. They have good athletes and good tacklers in the secondary. They are a solid all around team and play good team football.”

“We pride ourselves on being relentless, fast and tough,” Gibbons said. “We work to persist throughout the competition regardless of the scoreboard. We work to be simple and have clarity of purpose, so our players can play fast. We also want to develop the mental and physical stamina it takes to overcome challenges as well as the discipline it takes to build on prior success.”

Likewise, Gibbons said he’s impressed with what he’s seen of Recker’s Van Wert team.

“They have a recognizable brand of football and it is no surprise that they are here in the championship round,” Gibbons said. “We are excited for the opportunity to compete with a storied program like Van Wert and look forward to the challenge of doing so.”

Owen Treece is on the cusp of a 3,000 yard passing, 1,000 yard rushing season. The senior quarterback has completed 208-of-304 passes for 2,825 yards, 34 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while amassing 968 yards rushing yards and 19 touchdowns on 179 carries.

Dru Johnson, who caught what proved to be the winning touchdown pass against Cincinnati Wyoming, leads a deep receiving corp with 51 receptions for 1,193 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Nate Jackson has rushed for 497 yards and 10 touchdowns on 75 carries and has caught 46 passes for 314 yards and seven more scores. On defense, he’s accounted for a team-high 83 tackles, including 28 against Shelby and Wyoming.

“Nate has the whole package,” Recker said. “He is a smart, tough, athletic, competitive football player. He is always looking to improve as a player.”

“It takes a special player to execute his job defensively. He has to be able to take on and destroy blocks while also covering inside receivers. He has all the tools you look for in a football player. He was first team all-league because the coaches in our league respect how good of a football player he is and because of his abilities with the ball.”

Sunday’s state championship game will kick off at noon and will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.