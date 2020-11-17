Lincolnview bowlers fall to Elida

Van Wert independent sports

LIMA — Elida swept Lincolnview bowlers in the season opener for both teams at Westgate Lanes in Lima on Monday.

The Bulldogs edged the Lancers 1543-1514, with Justin Braun leading Lincolnview with a 349 (169, 180) series. Adam Berryman rolled a 316 series (162, 154), followed by Alex Wyatt (155-156-311), Warren Mason (182-122-304), Jase Delgado (129) and Preston Bugh (105).

Matt Adcock led Elida with a 141-209-250.

On the girls’ side, Brice Pruden had a team-high 296 series (143, 153), but Elida posted a 1352-1135 victory.

Katrina Behrens finished with a 122-133-255 series, followed by Lily Price’s 120-106-226, Danni Piske (99-99-198) and Leigha Bendele (94-66-160).

Elida’s Sarah Munson led all scorers with a 154-161-315 series.

Lincolnview is scheduled to return to action Saturday against Minster at Community Lanes.