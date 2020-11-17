Mildred M. Jones

Mildred M. Jones, 82, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away with her family by her side on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.

Mrs. Jones was born in Haviland on February 8, 1938, the daughter of Lester and Elva (Ritchie) Perry, who both preceded her in death. She was a 1956 graduate of Blue Creek High School in Haviland. She married William “Bill” Jones on March 11, 1961, in Ohio City, and he passed away November 2, 2015.

First and foremost, Mildred was a homemaker and a mom. Prior to getting married, she worked for a General Motors office in Lima and then she worked for Central Mutual Insurance in Van Wert. After she got married, she worked at the Kiddie Shop in Auburn and also worked in the DeKalb Middle School cafeteria for many years.

Mrs. Jones was a member of First United Methodist Church of Auburn. She enjoyed cooking and she was a wonderful baker. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Survivors Include a daughter, Laura (Pat) Menzie of Davenport, Florida; two sons, Brad (Stacie) Jones of Bellefontaine and Ken (Jennifer) Jones of Huntertown, Indiana; five grandchildren, Chris and Erica Menzie of Goshen, Indiana, Amanda Menzie of Davenport, Florida, Tyler Jones of Bellefontaine, Madison Jones of Bellefontaine, and Hayden Jones of Huntertown; a great-granddaughter, Ava Ann Menzie; and one brother, Richard (Diane) Perry of Convoy.

Private family services will be held on Friday, November 20, at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St. in Auburn, Indiana. Burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Preferred memorials: Heartland Hospice, 1315 Directors Row, Suite 210, Fort Wayne, IN 46808.

Condolences may be expressed at www.fellerandclark.com and on the funeral home’s Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.