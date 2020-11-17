Toast to the YWCA event kicks off auction

VW independent/submitted information

The Toast to the YWCA, the largest fundraiser for the YWCA of Van Wert County, kicked off its online auction November 13.

Online bids are currently being accepted on items until midnight Friday, November 20. Items include trips; unique holiday trees, wreaths, and other decorations; services, such as a landscape design package; designer purses; and gift certificate baskets.

Two separate “Pamper Me Baskets”, each valued at $800, may be won by purchasing raffle tickets ($10 per ticket and six for $50). Tickets are available online until noon November 20 for the raffle baskets or tickets may also be purchased via Venmo or by contacting the YWCA at 419.238.6639.

Pictures and descriptions of auction items and raffle baskets may be found on the YWCA charity auctions website (https://www.charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/toast-to-the-ywca-15283). A direct link to the auction site may also be found on the homepage of the YWCA website (www.ywcavanwert.org)

Raffle winners will be drawn and announced live on Facebook at 12:30 a.m. November 20 and those winning other items will be notified when the auction closes.

“There is something for every budget in this year’s auction,” said YWCA President/CEO Kimberly Laudick. “The proceeds from this important event support YWCA programs which are vital achieving our mission of eliminating racism and empowering women.”