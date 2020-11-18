Della Louise Kiehl

Della Louise Kiehl passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at her home in Sarasota, Florida.

She was born December 11, 1942, in Van Wert, and was a graduate of Van Wert High School in 1960. Della married her husband, David L. Kiehl, on May 8, 1976. The couple moved to Sarasota, Florida in 1986. Her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Kinkle, precede her in death.

She will be greatly missed by her nine siblings, Leigh (Dallas) Agler, Debi Kinkle, Carol (Steve) Early, Maureen (Ken) Smith, Beth (Steve) Heimann, Tammy (John) Boyce, Jeff (Phyllis) Kinkle, David (Patty) Kinkle, and Brent (Jeanne) Kinkle. She was an aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Della had a very long and rewarding career. She began working as a telephone operator for Van Wert Telephone Company right out of high school and moved on to various administrative roles at Continental Fiber Drum (Van Wert), Scott Signs (Sarasota), and finally InterShow (Sarasota), from which she retired in 2009. Della won several awards for her accomplishments at InterShow.

She was a devoted member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert and Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church in Bradenton, Florida. She served as a hospitality minister at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church in Bradenton. Over the years, Della lit candles and lifted prayers for all those that she cared for.

One of her greatest joys was to find individuals from her past. Her searches found people from her childhood days in California and high school classmates. She also enjoyed lending a helping hand to those in need.

A Catholic Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Friday, November 20, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert, and a private family burial held in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

A short viewing will be held at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert from 10-11 a.m. Friday, November 20.