Kathy Brooks

Kathy Brooks passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Van Wert Health.

She was born April 11, 1970. Her father, Fredrick Sargent Sr., preceded her in death, while she is survived by her mother, Sandra Sargent.

A grandson, Zyathen, also preceded her in death.

In addition to her mother, survivors include a sister, Michele Haines; two brothers, Fredrick “Buddy” Sargent Jr. and Kelly Sargent; four children, Marguerite “Maggie” Brown, Zachary Brooks, Samantha Brooks, and Destiny Brooks; three grandchildren, Aurora and Andrew Brown and Draven Fortney; and two nephews, Drew Shaffer and Logan Baldwin.

She will be forever missed by her Walmart family and friends, where she put in many years of service.

No funeral services are scheduled at this time.