Pigskin Pick’Em: 2020 state title games

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

The 2020 Ohio high school football season will officially end with this weekend’s Divisions II-VII championship games at Fortress Obetz.

The Division I championship game was played last Friday and Cincinnati St. Xavier posted a stunning 44-3 victory over defending state champion Pickerington Central. The remaining championship games will be played on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Last week I went 2-2 by correctly picking Van Wert over Cincinnati Wyoming and Coldwater over Columbus Grove in their semifinal games. I also picked Lima Central Catholic, but the Thunderbirds lost to New Bremen and I incorrectly picked Pickerington Central.

My record now stands at 152-43, or 77.9 percent. This week, I’m picking the remaining six state championship games in the order they’ll be played.

Friday

Division VII – New Bremen (9-2) vs. Warren JFK (2-2)

With no disrespect intended for Warren JFK, many people thought the New Bremen-Lima Central Catholic semifinal game was the real Division VII state title game.

This actually should be an entertaining game but at this point, it’s hard to pick against the Cardinals. I’m not sure I’d call them an overwhelming favorite but they are the favorite nonetheless.

The pick: New Bremen

Division II – Massillon Washington (10-1) vs. Akron Hoban (10-0)

Hoban won state titles in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. Massillon Washington finished second last year and in 2018, and the Tigers remain in search of their first ever on-the-field state championship.

As much as I’d like to see Massillon finally notch the gold trophy, it’s very hard to pick against Hoban. However, that’s why they play the games, so we’ll see what happens.

The pick: Akron Hoban

Saturday

Division V – Kirtland (10-0) vs. Ironton (11-0)

This is a rematch of last year’s title game, which was won by Kirtland 17-7.

Kirtland has won five state championships and is looking to three-peat. Ironton has won two state championships and probably should have a couple more.

This should be physical, low-scoring game between these two powerhouse teams. It’s hard to win three consecutive titles, but I’m also having a hard time seeing Kirtland lose this one.

The pick: Kirtland

Division III – Columbus St. Francis DeSales (9-1) vs. Chardon (11-0)

I’m not going to waste time here. The Chardon Hilltoppers are the clear favorite in this game, and I’m picking them to win the school’s first state football championship since 1994.

The pick: Chardon

Sunday

Division IV – Van Wert (10-1) vs. Mentor Lake Catholic (8-2)

Last week, I said I believed the winner of the Van Wert-Cincinnati Wyoming game would go on to win the Division IV state championship and I’m sticking with that prediction.

I do think Mentor Lake Catholic is probably better than some people may realize, but I really like Van Wert’s chances in this game.

If all goes well, they’ll be celebrating in Van Wert on Sunday.

The pick: Van Wert

Division VI – Coldwater (11-0) vs. New Middletown Springfield (11-0)

This doesn’t seem right, but Coldwater hasn’t won a state championship since 2015. That will change Sunday night at Fortress Obetz.

New Middletown Springfield has played some formidable opponents, especially in the postseason, but I doubt the Tigers have come across a team like Coldwater.

The pick: Coldwater