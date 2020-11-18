VWCF provides method to help non-profits

VW independent/submitted information

#GivingTuesday is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities, and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide.

Following Thanksgiving and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday, this year’s #GivingTuesday will take place on December 1 and will kick off the giving season by inspiring people to give back.

The Van Wert County Foundation makes it possible for #GivingTuesday to make an impact locally.

Since 2018, the Van Wert County Foundation has taken action to facilitate donations and match up to $10,000 per Charitable Organization Endowment Fund taking part in #GivingTuesday. The effort has been a massive Van Wert County success, with a total endowed amount of $228,329 (including VWCF matching funds). That is the reflection of a vibrant and well-resourced community.

On #GivingTuesday this year, individuals and businesses have the opportunity to donate to one or multiple VWCF-held Charitable Organization Endowment Funds — essentially doubling the gift with a match from the foundation.

A Charitable Organization Endowment Fund was established by participating charitable organizations to provide sustained operational support. The original gifted amount (principal) is permanently preserved, while income generated from gifts benefit the named charitable organizations forever.

Giving to one of the following funds on #GivingTuesday 2020 will receive a 100 percent match up to $10,000 by the VWCF:

Cross Over The Hill Endowment Fund (Lifewise Academy)

Friends of 4-H Fund

NPAC Permanent Endowment Fund (Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation)

PLC Health Clinic Endowment Fund

Van Wert Civic Theatre Endowment Fund

Van Wert County Council on Aging Endowment Fund

Van Wert County Fairgrounds Endowment Fund

Van Wert County Historical Society Endowment Fund

Wassenberg Art Association Fund

Wee Care Learning Center Trust

#GivingTuesday donations can be made online at vanwertcountyfoundation.org/give, or by check or cash delivered to The Van Wert County Foundation office, 138 E. Main St., in Van Wert, on Tuesday, December 1.

Office hours for in-person donations on #GivingTuesday only are 8 a.m.-5 p.m.