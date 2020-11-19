County: 6 new Covid deaths, 242 cases

VW independent/submitted information

As of Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reports six additional deaths of county residents who tested positive for COVID-19, for a total of 12 deaths. The health department staff expressed its sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased.

The Health District also reported an increase of 242 confirmed cases since last Thursday, November 5, for a total of 811 cases. Due to the increase in the number of confirmed cases, the Health District is not releasing age ranges at this time.

Van Wert County has also moved to a Level 3 Red on the Ohio Public Health Advisory. This area of Ohio is also leading the state in the number of cases per 100,000 of population. Mercer and Putnam counties are No. 1 and 2 in the state, while Allen and Van Wert counties are Nos. 4 and 5, and Auglaize County is No. 7 out of 88 total counties.

For daily updates visit the dashboard on the www.coronavirus.ohio.gov site and click on or select Van Wert County. When the county is selected, the dashboard shows total number of cases, which includes probable cases. To see the total confirmed cases, select confirmed cases.