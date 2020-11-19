VWAPAF gets $68,400 in CARES Act funds

VW independent/submitted information

The Ohio Arts Council (OAC) announced on Thursday 296 economic relief grant awards totaling $20 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act for the arts and culture sector. The CARES Act funds were made available through the initiative of Governor Mike DeWine and state legislative leaders, as well as through the approval of the state’s Controlling Board.

Among the grants was one for $68,400 to the Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation, which operates the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio, as well as Van Wert Live events at the NPAC and other venues.

Awards were determined through a tiered, need-based formula that considered each eligible organization’s budget and reported expenses qualifying under the CARES Act. In addition, the Arts Council will. Not retain any grant dollars for its own overhead or administrative expenses.

“This investment will go a long way in supporting the recovery and resilience of Ohio’s creative economy, which is among the pandemic’s hardest hit sectors,” said Ohio Arts Council Executive Director Donna Collins. “In this season of thankfulness, I join with the OAC board to express my gratitude to Governor Mike DeWine and leaders of the Ohio General Assembly for investing in Ohio’s performing and cultural arts organizations.”