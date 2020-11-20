Barbara Ann Burgess

Barbara Ann Burgess, 77, of Convoy, passed away at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

Barbara Ann Burgess

She was born November 6, 1943, in Huntington, West Virginia, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hobert Long, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include her children, Genia Hummel of Convoy, Randy Hummel of Winslow, Arizona, and Kevin (Jessica) Boroff; a daughter-in-law, Paula Dawson of Convoy; four grandchildren, Stacey and Shane Carroll, Stephanie and Eric Hammond, Randy Rice, and Haley Dawson; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Tommy Long of Jackson; and a large extended family.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Rodney W. Dawson and Carl Hummel, and a sister, Sharon Kay Boroff.

Barbara had worked at Arby’s in Van Wert and had done roofing. Her house was always known as the “coffee house”, where at any time, day or night, you could come and get a cup of coffee. She enjoyed traveling, playing Bingo and Euchre.

There will be no services at this time.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.