Roger D. Gerold

Roger D. Gerold, 89, of Van Wert, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at his residence.

He was born December 7, 1930, in Sandusky, the son of Wilbert and Neva (Irvin) Gerold, who both preceded him in death.

He served our country as a proud U.S. Navy veteran during the Korean War and earned his bachelor’s degree in business from Ohio University.

Roger was the personnel manager at Teleflex in Van Wert for 27 years, prior to his retirement. He held service positions at the Elks Lodge, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, and served as a member of Van Wert City Council.

On February 16, 1959, he married the love of his life, the former Jacqueline Bunger, who survives. Also surviving are his sons, Ken (Shari) Gerold of Hamilton, Jon (Elise) Gerold of Pine Hurst, North Carolina, Jed Gerold of Van Wert, and Sam (Karen) Gerold of Trevor, Wisconsin; six grandchildren, Lisa (Evan) Lolli, Kaylyn, Evan, and Ella Gerold, Lindsey and Natalie Bryie; and a brother-in-law, Frank Trautman.

Roger is preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy Gerold; and six siblings, Bernard Dubbert, Gaylord Dubbert, Ila Lamphere, Dwayne Gerold, Judith Trautman, and Dianne Olsen.

Private family services are planned.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rick Herrema Foundation or at www.rhfnow.org.

FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.