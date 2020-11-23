Dale Keith Wollenhaupt

Dale Keith Wollenhaupt, 61, of Van Wert, passed away at 11:38 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Van Wert Manor.

He was born October 1, 1959, in Van Wert, the son of Carl Edward Wollenhaupt, who passed away November 15, 2020, and LaDonna Lucille (Long) Wollenhaupt, who also preceded him in death.

Dale is survived by his daughter, Christa (Mark) Ganger of Van Wert; three grandchildren, Elizabeth, Brittany, and A.J. Ganger; one brother, Bruce (Nancy) Wollenhaupt of Van Wert; nieces Leeann (Ryan) Ellerbrock and Carla (Mitchell) Cramer; and one nephew, Tyler Wollenhaupt.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, at Cowan and Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Rev. David To officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

There will be no public visitation because of the pandemic and immediate family only will be in attendance.

Preferred memorials: Dale’s daughter, Christa Ganger.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.