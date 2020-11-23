House fire victims assisted…

On Monday, the Van Wert County Emergency Response Team (CERT) was dispatched to assist the Van Wert Fire Department with a kitchen fire in the city. CERT and the Salvation Army are teaming up to raise support for the family. After meeting with the family, the agencies are asking for monetary donations only. All monetary donations can be dropped off or sent to the Van Wert County Foundation/CERT, 138 E. Main St. in Van Wert. To ensure a donation goes directly to the family affected, include “6247“ in the memo line of the check. For more information, call the EMA office at 419.238.1300. CERT photo