Nancy Kay Finkhousen

Nancy Kay Finkhousen, 77, of Van Wert, passed away at 6:15 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at The Laurels of Shane Hill in Rockford.

She was born May 3, 1943, in Van Wert, the daughter of Wilbur Johns and Marguerite (Miller) Johns, who both preceded her in death. On April 18, 1995, she married James L. Finkhousen, who survives.

Nancy is survived by her children, Jill (Keith) Thomas of Van Wert, Jeff (Angela) Trimble of Phoenix, Arizona, Tom (Heidi) Finkhousen of Largo, Florida, Jeff Finkhousen of Auburn, Alabama, and Tony Finkhousen of Van Wert. Her 10 grandchildren include Ashley Thomas, Zach Thomas, A.J. Thomas, Cody Finkhousen, Spencer Finkhousen, Hudson Finkhousen, Landon Finkhousen, Kaemon Finkhousen, MJ Finkhousen, and Drew Finkhousen. Five brothers also survive: Larry (Ivy) Johns of Lebanon, Carl (Kay) Johns of Van Wert, Dana (Cathy) Johns of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Rick (AJ) Johns of Van Wert, and Barry Johns of Van Wert; and one sister, Deb (Gary) Ashbaugh of Van Wert.

She was preceded in death by a son, Jason.

Nancy was a 1961 graduate of Van Wert High School and chapter leader for The Compassionate Friends for Grief. She worked at, and retired from, Federal Mogul Corporation in Van Wert.

Private graveside services will be held with immediate family only. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

There will be no public visitation because of the pandemic.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to your favorite charity in memory of Nancy.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.