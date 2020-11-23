Phyllis Ann Gay

Phyllis Ann Gay, 92, of Convoy, passed away at 2:35 a.m. Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Van Wert Manor.

She was born September 16, 1928, in Convoy, the daughter of John Edward and Ruth (Potter) Mollenkopf, who both preceded her in death. On May 30, 1947, she married Carl R. Gay, who passed away June 18, 1991.

Phyllis is survived by her children, Jane Kemp of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Carla (Steve) Haggerty of Convoy; three grandchildren, Alicia (Rick) Preston, Shane Haggerty, and Amber Brian Miller; six great-grandchildren, Madison (Cody) Hagaman, Jada Preston, Gavin Preston, Alex Amaro, Sophia Amaro, and Ethan Amaro; two great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Dean (Susan) Mollenkopf of Van Wert.

Phyllis worked as a group leader at North American Philips in the lighting department and was a member of Convoy United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Linda L. Bower, and a brother ,David Mollenkopf.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, at Cowan and Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Bill Thomas officiating.

Visitation for Phyllis will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday, with burial to follow in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Manor Activity Fund.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.