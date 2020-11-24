Ebel to Tiffin

Lincolnview’s Brianna Ebel has signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her academic and volleyball career at Tiffin University. Ebel holds several volleyball records at Lincolnview: Most Assists in a Match (54), Most Assists in a Season (788), Most Assists in a Career (2,586), and Most Aces in a Career (140). In addition, she helped lead her high school team to back-to-back undefeated NWC Championships and a 40-6 overall record in her junior and senior seasons. Eble is pictured with assistant coach Tracy Keber, mother Kim Ebel, father Jeremy Ebel, and Coach JaNahn Evans. Photo provided