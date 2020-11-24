Lincolnview hoops, bowling roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview’s girls’ basketball season tipped off on Saturday, while the boys’ and girls’ bowling teams were in action in Minster.

Girls basketball

Lincolnview 43 Continental 19

CONTINENTAL — Lincolnview held Continental to just four second half points and went on to win the girls’ baskeball season opener 43-19 on Saturday.

The Lady Lancers led 16-11 after one quarter and 18-15 halftime before pulling away in the second half.

Kendall Bollenbacher scored 18 points for Lincolnview, while Carsyn Looser added nine. Annie Renner had a team high seven rebounds.

Lincolnview (1-0) is scheduled to play at Ottoville on Saturday.

Bowling

Minster 1693 Lincolnview 1570 (boys)

Minster 1344 Lincolnview 1032 (girls)

MINSTER — Lincolnview was swept by Minster at Community Lanes on Saturday.

Warren Mason bowled a team high 378 series (200-178) for the Lancers, followed by Justin Braun (157-177-352), Alex Wyatt (169-143-312), Adam Berryman (119-168-287), Preston Bugh (130) and Jase Delgado (111)

Austin Moellen was Minster’s top bowler with a 386 series (191-195).

Katrina Behrens led the girls with a 250 series (121-129), while Brice Pruden finished with a 237 (141-96). Danni Piske (104-92-196), Lily Price (84-100-184) and Leigha Bendele (81-84-165) rounded out the scoring for Lincolnview.

Maria Blanke led Minster with a 365 series (164-201).