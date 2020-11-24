Marie L. Perez

Marie L. “Marliese” Perez, 84, died at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

Marie L. Perez

She was born March 19, 1936, in Daxlanden, Germany, the daughter of Franz and Klara Trautwein, who both preceded her in death.

She is survived by her husband, Paul, who died three days after Marie’s death; two sons, Andreas Perez of Harlan, Indiana, and Stephen Perez of Van Wert; three grandchildren, Sarah and Stephanie Perez, both of Roanoke, Indiana, and Alisia Perez of Hartford City, Indiana; three great-grandchildren, Gavin, Conner, and Corbin; a sister, Gertrude Mox of Delphos; and a half-sister, Connie Huisman.

She was preceded in death by a half-brother, Uwe Huisman.

Marliese was member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert and a retired employee of Crescent Laundry and Dry Cleaners on North Market Street in Van Wert.

Combined funeral services for Paul and Marie will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 28, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Will Haggis II officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

Funeral arrangements have been made with the assistance of Brickner Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.