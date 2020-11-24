On the Air: radio station 99.7 WKSD

Van Wert independent sports

Here is this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedule for 99.7FM WKSD. Due to Van Wert’s football success, the Cougars have delayed the start of their season, which means no games will air on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM this weekend.

Please note the schedule is subject to change due to COVID-19.

Tuesday, November 24 – Paulding at Antwerp (girls)

Friday, November 27 – Columbus Grove at Wayne Trace (boys)

Saturday, November 28 – Paulding at Antwerp (boys)