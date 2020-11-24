Random thoughts: championship weekend

This week’s edition of Random Thoughts centers around championship weekend at Massillon’s Paul Brown Tiger Stadium.

Thanks for the memories

To the Van Wert High School football team and coaches, thank you for a memorable 2020 season and a championship game win that ranks up there with the very best.

Sunday was truly a team victory and a well deserved one at that.

It was a pleasure to cover this year’s Division IV state championship Van Wert Cougars, a once in a generation team.

No. 5 seed

The seeding process was different this year, Van Wert became just the eighth No. 5 seed to win a state football championship since the playoffs expanded to eight teams per region in 1999.

MAC

The Midwest Athletic Conference produced two more state champions, with New Bremen winning Division VII and Coldwater taking Division VI.

It’s safe to say the area was well represented in Massillon.

Hats off

Hats off to the people at Massillon Washington High School for offering Paul Brown Tiger Stadium as a last second site for six state championship games.

Yes, it was a long drive, but I’m happy Van Wert fans were able to enjoy the experience at one of the more hallowed stadiums in Ohio high school football history.

Pigskin Pick ’Em

The final numbers are in from this season’s Pigskin Pick ’Em feature, which appears each Thursday during the high school football season.

I somehow managed to go 6-0 picking the weekend’s six state championship games. Admittedly, a couple of the games were closer than I thought they’d be, but a win is a win.

My final 2020 record stands at 158-43, or 78.6 percent, a bit shy of my goal of 80 percent.

As the old saying goes, there’s always next year.

Not quite

I wonder if Owen Treece’s 44 pass attempts were a record for a Division IV state championship game.

A check of the OHSAA record book shows the record is 48 by Bellaire’s Jose Davis in the 1995 title game against Versailles.

Maddix Crutchfield’s 10 receptions came close to a state record, which is 12, set by Tyler Vogel of Coldwater in 2000.

In the end, the only number that matters is 31, the number of points it took for the Van Wert Cougars to win the Division IV state championship.

