Celina bowlers defeat Lincolnview

Van Wert independent sports

Celina swept Lincolnview in the home opener at Olympic Lanes on Monday.

The Bulldogs defeated the Lancers 1918-1603, with Celina’s Britton Hole topping all bowlers with a 197-224-421 series.

Alex Wyatt (180-180) and Justin Braun (186-174) each rolled a 360 series, followed by Preston Bugh (152-180-332), Jase Delgado (147-150-297), Evan Bowersock (137) and Adam Berryman (117).

On the girls’ side, Celina posted a 1567-1077 win.

Katrina Behrens led Lincolnview with a 171-102-273 series, while Brice Pruden finished with a 103-133-236 series. Lily Price (110-88-198), Melody Gorman (102-90-192) and Leigha Bendele (80-98-178) rounded out the scoring for the Lancers.

Lincolnview will travel to St. Henry on Saturday.