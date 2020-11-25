The Van Wert County Courthouse

Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020

Celina bowlers defeat Lincolnview

Van Wert independent sports

Celina swept Lincolnview in the home opener at Olympic Lanes on Monday.

The Bulldogs defeated the Lancers 1918-1603, with Celina’s Britton Hole topping all bowlers with a 197-224-421 series.

Alex Wyatt (180-180) and Justin Braun (186-174) each rolled a 360 series, followed by Preston Bugh (152-180-332), Jase Delgado (147-150-297), Evan Bowersock (137) and Adam Berryman (117).

On the girls’ side, Celina posted a 1567-1077 win.

Katrina Behrens led Lincolnview with a 171-102-273 series, while Brice Pruden finished with a 103-133-236 series. Lily Price (110-88-198), Melody Gorman (102-90-192) and Leigha Bendele (80-98-178) rounded out the scoring for the Lancers.

Lincolnview will travel to St. Henry on Saturday.

