County, state jobless figures again lower

VW independent/submitted information

Unemployment in Van Wert County and the surrounding area continued to fall in October, according to the latest data from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Van Wert County unemployment now stands at 3.6 percent, down from 5 percent in September, but much lower than the 16.2 percent unemployment rate the county saw in April in the wake of the statewide COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. That’s the lowest jobless rate for the county in 2020, according to the ODJFS.

In October, labor force estimates compiled by the ODJFS, in conjunction with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, noted that Van Wert County’s labor force was 14,600, with an estimated 14,000 of those employed, and an estimated 500 unemployed.

All but one neighboring county also had unemployment rates below 5 percent, led by Putnam County’s 2.8 percent rate. Mercer County was second at 3.0 percent, Auglaize County trailed Van Wert by a tenth of a percent at 3.7 percent, Paulding County was at 3.9 percent, and Allen County had the highest unemployment rate among neighboring counties at 5.4 percent.

Around the state, five counties were at or below 3.5 percent. Holmes County had the lowest unemployment rate in October at 2.3 percent, with Putnam County second, Mercer County third, and Wyandot and Union counties both at 3.4 percent.

A total of 10 counties had unemployment rates at or above 6.0 percent. Those included four counties — Cuyahoga, Jefferson, Mahoning, and Trumbull — at 6.6 percent; Monroe County at 6.5 percent; Noble and Lucas counties at 6.3 percent; Harrison and Erie counties at 6.2 percent; and Meigs County at 6.1 percent.

Ohio’s unemployment rate for October was 5.2 percent.

