Dean C. Mollenkopf

Dean C. “Deano” Mollenkopf, 87, of Van Wert, died at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Van Wert Manor.

He was born November 9, 1933, in Convoy, the son of John Edward and Ruth Marie (Potter) Mollenkopf, who both preceded him in death. On September 16, 1979, he married the former Susan K. Poling, who survives.

Other survivors include his daughters, Lynn (Jeff) Johnson of Delphos, Cheryl Mollenkopf of Wren, and Mary Jo Smith of Van Wert; two sons, Randy (Pam) Olson of Van Wert and Barry Olson of Van Wert; a daughter-in-law, Rhonda Mollenkopf of Byrdstown, Tennessee; 13 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. Uncle Deano will be missed by many nieces and nephews.

A son, Jay Mollenkopf; one brother, David Mollenkopf; and two sisters, Linda Bower and Phyllis A. Gay (who passed away on November 22, 2020), also preceded him in death.

Dean was a graduate of Convoy High School and a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He retired from International Harvester in 1998. Dean served as a member of Convoy Village Council and supported the revitalization of the Crestview football program and Jack Mollenkopf Stadium. Dean loved harness racing and attending the races at local fairs and The Little Brown Jug.

To honor Dean’s request, he will be cremated and there will be no formal visitation or service.

Deano, aka “Mean Dean the Dancing Machine”, will surely be missed by his family and friends.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Manor Activity Fund.

Arrangements made by Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.