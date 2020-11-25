Ruth Eileen Gribler

Ruth Eileen Gribler, 95, of Van Wert, passed away at 4:05 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

Ruth Eileen Gribler

She was born August 14, 1925, in Mercer County, the daughter of Donald E. and Mabel I. (Lillick) Whitmore, who both preceded her in death. On February 5, 1949, she married Lawrence O. “Snook” Gribler, who passed away April 4, 1998.

Ruth is survived by her three daughters, Phyllis Lehman Gorman (Henry) Cocozza of Tupelo, Mississippi, Judy (Terry) Fox of Van Wert, and Donna Fulcomer of Miamisburg; five grandchildren, John (Christal) Lehman, Todd (Laura) and Tara Fox, Jenni (Greg) Allamon, and Steffinee (Tom) Doughty; seven great-grandchildren; Hannah Lehman, Braxton and Carson Fox, Kyle, Ethan, and Aiden Allamon, and Logan Doughty; and a sister-in-law, Carolyn (Dull) Whitmore of Spencerville.

She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Cathy Lehman; one sister, Juanita (Whitmore) Bashore; and four brothers, Robert, Verl, Paul, and Don Whitmore.

Ruth was a member of Calvary Evangelical Church in Van Wert, and had worked at Ditto’s IGA Grocery and Van Wert Manufacturing.

Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 5, in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert, with Pastor W. Clark Williman officiating.

There will be no public visitation because of the pandemic, and family only will be in attendance at the cemetery.

Preferred memorials: Alzheimer’s Association or State of the Heart Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.