VWES receives United Way 1-time funding

VW independent/submitted information

The United Way of Van Wert County recently granted Van Wert Elementary School $2,750. The money constituted New Initiative Funds, which allow organizations that are tax-exempt to apply in order to help with a one-time need or project in Van Wert County.

Pictured are (from the left) VWES Principal Justin Krogman, VWES Assistant Principal Tracy Wehner, United Way Executive Director Vicki Smith, and VWES PE teachers Betty Holliday and Alex Schmidt. United Way photo

The Van Wert Elementary School will be using these funds to update the sound system in its gymnasium and commons areas to help with voice projection while dealing with large numbers of students during lunch, after school pick-up, assemblies, and community programs. A quality sound system allows for directions to be heard and instruction to be shared, something that was hindered before.

The school’s goal, with the help of the community and school resources, along with grants, continues to be to educate, motivate, and excite students to live a healthy life.

Tax-exempt organizations located in Van Wert County that would like to learn more about, or apply for, New Initiative funds, can contact the United Way office at 419.238.6689 or email administration@uwvwco.org.