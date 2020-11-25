VWPD Lt. Haggerty retiring after 20 years

VW independent/submitted information

After more than 20 years of service with the Van Wert Police Department, and a total of 27 years of public service, Lieutenant James B. Haggerty is retiring from the department, effective February 5, 2021.

Van Wert Police Chief Joel Hammond (left) presents Lt. James Haggerty with his retirement badge. photos provided

In November 2000, Lt. Haggerty started his career with the Van Wert Police Department as an officer, served as a detective from December 2007 to March 2009, until he was promoted to sergeant, where he served for nine years.

In March 2018, he was promoted to lieutenant and was in charge of the Uniform Division until his retirement.

Prior to working for the police department, Lt. Haggerty more than four years on active duty in the U.S. Army as a military police officer and continued his military career with six years in the Ohio National Guard.

Following his military service, he began his civilian career in law enforcement in Plains, Georgia, for two years, but then relocated to Van Wert County, where he served as a part-time deputy marshal for the Convoy Police Department before being hired full-time with the VWPD.

From April 2002 to December 2014, Lt. Haggerty was instrumental in administering both the department’s and Vantage Police Academy’s firearms safety and training programs while serving as a range officer. From 2003-2018, he was a member of the Special Response Team and later became the officer in charge of the team until his promotion to lieutenant.

Most recently as a uniform lieutenant, he was a highly visible supervisor, often working the road and taking assignments while still performing administrative functions, including the implementation of a new scheduling procedure that made scheduling more efficient.

Regardless of his position, Lt. Haggerty has been a dedicated and professional officer who often went above and beyond to serve and protect the citizens of Van Wert.

“The department and the City of Van Wert would like to thank Lieutenant Haggerty for his years of service to the City,” said Police Chief Joel Hammond. “His experience and leadership will be missed. We also want to wish him and Corrina all the best in his retirement and future endeavors.”

Although his official retirement date is February 5, 2021, Lt. Haggerty will be using accumulated leave starting November 26. Because he requested no formal retirement recognition, city officials will presenting the lieutenant with his retirement credentials on his last day of work.