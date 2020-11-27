Giving Tuesday proclamation…

The Van Wert County Board of Commissioners has proclaimed Tuesday, December 1, as Giving Tuesday in Van Wert County. In proclaiming the special day, County Commissioners (from the left) Todd Wolfrum, Thad Lichtensteiger, and Stan Owens encourages county residents to donate to the #GivingTuesday program supported financially by the Van Wert County Foundation, which matches donations up to $10,000 for each listed charitable organization endowment fund. photo provided