Larry Nighswander

Larry Nighswander, 75, of Van Wert, passed away at 10:54 p.m. Wednesday, November 22, 2020, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

He was born September 25, 1945, the son of Clara (Beckman) Nighswander, who preceded him in death. Larry married Kathleen (Zwiebel) Nighswander in 1969 and together they had a daughter, Amy Nighswander, who survives in Delphos.

He then married Beverly J (Smith) Nighswander in 1987, and she passed away in 2017.

In addition to his daughter, Amy Nighswander, Larry is survived by two stepdaughters, Holly Kyle DeZorzi and Marcia (Bob) Berg; five siblings; and many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a sister and a brother.

Larry was a veteran of the United States Army who proudly served during the Vietnam War. Some of his fondest memories were spending time with family each year at Huggy Bear Campground for the Nighswander family reunion and an Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C., with his four brothers.

He also enjoyed traveling, fishing, being a foster parent, and hosting foreign exchange students.

Funeral services are private. Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery near Middle Point.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Larry`s memory may be sent to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 203 E. Ohio St,, Suite 304, Chicago, IL 60611-3201 or online at www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.