DeWine signs Ohio election certification

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Friday signed Ohio’s Certificate of Ascertainment, which identifies the appointed electors and final vote count in Ohio for each candidate in the U.S. Presidential Election held on November 3.

Ohio’s Certificate of Ascertainment shows the most popular votes, 3,154,834, for Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence.

“As Chief Executive of the State of Ohio, I certified today the Certificate of Ascertainment, which is a part of the electoral process in our state,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Friday. “I want to thank Ohio voters for exercising their right to vote, as well as all of our poll workers, local election officials, and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose for a smooth democratic election process in Ohio.”

The Certificate of Ascertainment is the legal document that links the popular vote in Ohio to the electoral process. Federal law requires the Chief Executive of each state to certify the Certificate of Ascertainment.

The State meetings of the electors will be held on December 14, 2020. At the meetings, the electors vote for President and Vice President.

Under Ohio law, the candidate with the most popular votes in Ohio receives all 18 of Ohio’s electoral college votes, which will be cast by the appointed electors.