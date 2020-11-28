Pearl Elaine Walser

Pearl Elaine Walser, 93, of Van Wert, passed away at 8:14 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

Pearl Elaine Walser

She was born September 22, 1927, in Mendon, the daughter of Dwight Leon Drake and Mae Fern (Sill) Drake, who both preceded her in death. On November 30, 1946, she married Fred Luther Walser, who passed away September 2, 1996.

Survivors include her three children, Rex A. (Sandy) Walser, Rick G. Walser, and Rita Walser-Tracy, all of Van Wert; four grandchildren, Kenny (Krystal) Walser of Van Wert, Codi (Lindsay) Walser of Middle Point, Clint Walser of Van Wert, and Sarah Tracy of Van Wert; and four great-grandchildren, Brandon Walser, Alex Walser, Oliver Walser, and Nasha Walser.

Elaine was preceded in death by a son, Rudy Dean Walser; one brother, Dean E. Drake; and two sisters, Judith Cassel-McElroy and Alberta Hartman.

Elaine worked at Van Wert Manufacturing (Overall factory) from the late 1940s to the early 1960s. She was a mother and a housekeeper and enjoyed sewing, baking, traveling, soap operas, watching her Cincinnati Reds baseball, and playing the piano. Elaine mainly like spending time with her family and many lifelong friends.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Brian Barnes officiating. Burial will follow in Tomlinson Cemetery in Mercer County.

Visitation is from noon-2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.