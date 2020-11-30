Carol L. Mosier-Ringwald

Carol L. Mosier-Ringwald, 88, of Van Wert, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Van Wert Manor.

Carol L. Mosier-Ringwald

She was born March 9, 1932, in Mendon, the daughter of Gerald and Edith (Boroff) Sutton, who both preceded her in death. On August 30, 1957, she married Lemuel J. Mosier, and he preceded her in death on October 30, 2005. Together they had four children: David R. Mosier (deceased), Sara (Bosco) Roberts of Van Wert, Craig (Brenda) Mosier of Fletcher, Oklahoma, and Keith Mosier of Lima. She then married Clarence Ringwald on April 3, 2007, and he survives in Van Wert.

Carol is also survived by 10 stepchildren, David L. (Lisa) Mosier of Van Wert, Dan (Anita) Edwards of Grove City, Sylvia (Glenn) Hux of Celina, Clark (Gloria) Ringwald of Middle Point, Nancy (Dave) Hoose of Bowling Green, Ruth (Bill) Evans of Van Wert, Roy (Jana) Ringwald of Van Wert, Liz (Tuzz) Hobbs of Venedocia, Gary (Sheila) Ringwald of Hiram, Georgia, and Joy (Mike) Baeumel of Wapakoneta; 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 33 stepgrandchildren, and 49 stepgreat-grandchildren; three sisters, Ethel (Bob) Holmes of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Alice (Larry) Krick of Celina, and Sylvia (Gary) Miller of Englewood; and two brothers, Ray Sutton of Van Wert, and Jim (Helen) Sutton of Rome, New York.

A stepdaughter, Linda (Dave) Scherack, also preceded her in death.

Carol enjoyed playing the piano and singing. She volunteered at Van Wert Manor playing for everyone. But most of all, Carol loved her family and the time spent with them. She will be dearly missed by all.

Private family services will be held, with Pastor Brian Barnes officiating, with burial to follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com. A video recording of services will be available late Wednesday afternoon.