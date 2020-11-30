Foundation offers funding vehicle for local non-profits

VW independent/submitted information

#Giving Tuesday is this Tuesday, December 1, and The Van Wert County Foundation provides a way for local residents to provide financial support to a number of worthy non-profit entities through its Charitable Organization Endowment Fund program.

This year, the program is even more important than in past years, because of the financial challenges that have impacted many area non-profits because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since 2018, the VWCF has made it possible for local residents to make an impact through donations to several non-profit programs and organizations. Donations made to Charitable Organization Endowment Funds (COEFs) are then matched, up to a total of $10,000 per fund, by the foundation.

Over the previous two years, donations, including VWCF matching funds, have totaled $228,329 to COEFs established by a number of non-profit entities. The principal remains in each of the established funds, with the income generated by the COEFs then available for use by the respective organization or program.

This year, the following organizations have established COEFs:

Crestview Heritage Board Endowment Fund

Cross Over the Hill (Lifewise Academy) Endowment Fund

Friends of 4-H Fund

NPAC Permanent Endowment Fund (Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation)

PLC Health Clinic Endowment Fund

Van Wert Civic Theatre Endowment Fund

Van Wert County Council on Aging Endowment Fund

Van Wert County Fairgrounds Endowment Fund

Van Wert County Historical Society Endowment Fund

Wassenberg Art Association Fund

Wee Care Learning Center Trust

#GivingTuesday donations can be made online at https://vanwertcountyfoundation.org/give or by check or cash delivered to The Van Wert County Foundation office, 138 E. Main St. in Van Wert, this Tuesday, December 1, during regular office hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.