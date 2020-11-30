Holiday gift ideas…

Having trouble trying to figure out what to give people for Christmas? How about original artwork created by local artists? Wassenberg Art Center is hosting its Artists’ Exhibit and Sale from now until December 23 offering a variety of artworks for sale, including paintings, pottery, and other creations. Hours are 1-5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 1-9 p.m. on Thursdays, as well as by appointment. The permanent gift gallery will also be open for additional options, with beverages and a cash bar available during gallery hours. For more information, call Wassenberg at 419.238.6837 or email info@wassenbergartcenter.org.