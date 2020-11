On the Air: radio station WKSD

Van Wert independent sports

Here is this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedule for 99.7FM WKSD. WERT’s scheduled broadcast game on Friday between Van Wert and Parkway has been postponed. Please note that games are subject to change due to COVID-19.

WKSD

Tuesday, December 1 – Paulding at Hicksville (girls)

Thursday, December 3 – Lincolnview at Paulding (girls)

Friday, December 4 – Fort Jennings at Antwerp (boys)