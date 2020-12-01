Andrew G. Burrow

Andrew G. Burrow, 74, of Van Wert, passed away at 9:08 a.m. Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Van Wert Manor.

He was born February 25, 1946, in Stratford-Upon-Avon, England, a son of William and Kathleen (Edwards) Burrow, who both preceded him in death. He married Jean Edwards, who died February 14, 2016.

Surviving him are his children, Kara (Toby) Cobb of Ischua, New York, Krista Somerton of Van Wert, and Kollin (Daniel) Burrow of Orlando, Florida, and a special nephew, Michael Edwards, who Andy and Jean raised. Also surviving him are 10 grandchildren, Samuel Hormell, Fiona Maynard, Khrstyn Somerton, Shane Somerton II, Alex Cayton, Elizabeth Saam, Amber Somerton, Rebecca Howell, Thad Davis II, and Rachael Davis; and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Thomas, James, Simon, and Matthew Burrow.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathleen Davis.

Andy had been employed as a truck driver by various trucking companies. He had also received an associate’s degree in business. He was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert and a member and Past Grand Knight of Knights of Columbus Council 6034.

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation nor services.

Arrangements were made through Brickner Funeral Home

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.