Crestview selling presale hoops tickets

VW independent sports/submitted information

CONVOY — Presale tickets will be on sale between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday in the Crestview athletic office for Friday night’s JV/varsity boys basketball at Lima Central Catholic and Saturday’s game at Parkway.

Tickets for each game will be available for basketball players that are on the junior varsity or varsity roster only. Seniors basketball players will be allotted four tickets, while juniors, sophomores, and freshman basketball players will be able to purchase three tickets for immediate family members only. Varsity cheerleaders will be allotted two tickets each and only varsity cheerleaders will be allowed to travel to the games.

Tickets are $6 each and can be purchased by a parent/guardian or the player. Presale tickets will not be available to the general public.

Leftover tickets for both games will be available to seniors first starting on Thursday, with each senior having the opportunity to purchase one additional ticket starting at 7:45 a.m. in the athletic office.