Mackenzie Ann Baker, 27, of Van Wert, passed away at 4:47 a.m. Friday, November 27, 2020, at Duke Raleigh Hospital in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Mackenzie Ann Baker

She was born on October 4, 1993, in Clarksville, Tennessee, the daughter of Braydon Renner and Jeneane Casebere.

Mackenzie was a 2012 graduate of Van Wert High School. Mackenzie was passionate about music, a love instilled in her at an early age when her dad would play Guns-N-Roses’ Appetite for Destruction for her while she was in her crib. She loved attending concerts and collecting guitar picks. Her favorite holiday was Halloween, which fit her personality.

She loved her family and friends but especially adored her son, Tate. She cherished her cuddle time with him. Together they played video games, went to the park, took lots of selfies and videos, would draw pictures and go the zoo. She would also read books to him, including their favorite, Are You My Mother? by P.D. Eastman.

She is survived by her son, Tate; her mother, Jeneane (Jason High) Casebere of Van Wert; her father, Braydon (Jami) Renner of Willshire; grandparents, Judy Congrove of Thornville, Stan (Sandy) Casebere of Edgerton, and Debra (Don) Coplin of St. Marys; six siblings, Haley Walker and Maicee, Tayah, Raelan, Zaenen, and Benson Renner; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; one niece; and two nephews, as well as extended family: Susan Mills, Kayla Gibson, Samantha Gehm, and Austin and Chase Walker.

Mackenzie was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Larry Renner and Steve Congrove.

Due to Covid-19 concerns, funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mackenzie’s memory may be given for the continued care and education of her son, Tate Baker. Payments can be made payable to Jason High and forwarded to the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

