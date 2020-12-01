Marion Local too much for Van Wert

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

It was the classic snowball effect during Tuesday night’s game between Van Wert and Marion Local.

After building a 15-9 first quarter lead, Marion Local outscored the hosts 34-13 in the next two quarters and went on to defeat Van Wert 55-28. Along the way, the Lady Flyers took advantage of 21 turnovers and enjoyed a 37-13 rebounding edge.

Kyra Welch scored a team-high 10 points against Marion Local. Bob Barnes/file photo

“We played defense very well but we lost our offensive identity,” Van Wert head coach Hannah Phlipot said. “We stopped cutting, we stopped setting screens for each other, that type of stuff. Defensively I thought we were very solid given that they probably were taller than us at just about every single position.”

“Ironically, our plan was to speed them up and I think they sped us up,” Phlipot added.

Leading 18-14 in the second quarter, Marion Local (2-1) went on an 8-0 run to stretch the lead to 26-14, then the Lady Flyers opened the third quarter with 30-16 lead and a 10-2 run. Sammy Hoelscher scored eight of her game- high 18 points in the third period and she added eight rebounds. Teammate Alana Pohlman, who scored six of her 11 points in the first quarter, pulled down a dozen rebounds, and Stella Huelsman came off the bench to add 11 points.

All six of Van Wert’s third quarter points were scored by Kyra Welch, who went on to finish with a team high 10 points. Sofi Houg and Alexia Barnhart each added six points for the Lady Cougars (1-1).

It was the first game for Van Wert since November 20, when the Lady Cougars defeated Coldwater 30-29.

“The only role it (the layoff) played was we didn’t get to use our momentum from beating Coldwater,” Phlipot said.

Van Wert will open Western Buckeye League play at Celina on Thursday, in a varsity only game that will tipoff at 7 p.m.

“They haven’t played a game yet so we’re their first game,” Phlipot said. “We’re going to take Wednesday and really focus on us then go into Celina and hopefully execute our stuff.”

Scoring summary

Van Wert 9 7 6 6 – 28

Marion Local 15 14 19 6 – 55

Van Wert: Carly Smith 0-2-2; Kyra Welch 4-2-10; Sofi Houg 2-0-4; Jaylyn Rickard 0-4-4; Alexia Barnhard 2-0-6

Marion Local: Heidi Rethman 1-0-2; Olivia DeMange 2-1-6; Sammy Hoelscher 7-4-18; Alana Pohlman 4-3-11; Molly Winner 2-0-4; Molly Rethman 1-1-3; Stella Huelsman 4-2-11

JV: Marion Local 39-31